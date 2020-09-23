Advertisement

Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs top CMT nominations

Thomas Rhett. (File)
Thomas Rhett. (File)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett top the 2020 CMT Music Awards nominations with three each.

In nominations announced Wednesday for the pandemic-delayed show, 14 videos are vying for the top prize of video of the year. The fan-voted show will air on CMT and other networks on Oct. 21 with outdoor performances.

The Chicks return to the list of nominees for the first time since 2007 for their video for “Gaslighter” and country icon Tanya Tucker gets her first ever nomination for “Bring My Flowers Now,” both nominated for video of the year. Also nominated in the category are Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood and Blanco Brown, who is recovering after a vehicle accident earlier this month.

A number of artists are getting their first ever nominations this year, including Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning. The Highwomen, a group made up of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, also got their first nomination for group video.

With categories that include collaborations and performances from other CMT shows, pop stars Halsey and Gwen Stefani both earned their first ever nominations for their duets with Ballerini and Blake Shelton, respectively. Electronic producer and DJ Marshmello also earned a nomination in collaborative video for the crossover hit “One Thing Right” with Kane Brown.

Pop star Justin Bieber has a chance to win another CMT Music Award for his duet with Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours,” after winning one as a teenage heartthrob in 2011 for “That Should Be Me” featuring Rascal Flatts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two would-be thieves use stolen truck to try to steal ATM from local strip center

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police Wednesday were looking for two would-be thieves who used hammers, crowbars and a stolen pickup truck in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from a local strip center.

News

Texas girl, 3, named in Amber Alert found safe

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 3-year-old Texas girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued after the car in which she was sitting was stolen from outside of a store early Wednesday has been found safe.

Health

COVID-19 continues to cause disruptions in Central Texas as case counts rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Some students in one area school district were sent home Tuesday to learn remotely for the rest of the week, another high school football game was canceled and an annual Halloween event was called off as COVID-19 continues to cause disruptions in Central Texas.

News

Central Texas man admitted he killed his elderly parents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A 50-year-old Central Texas man whose parents were found shot to death in their rural home admitted to the deadly shooting, which evidently occurred more than three weeks before the bodies were discovered, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.

Latest News

State

Man, 77, charged in 1974 murder of Texas teenage girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have made an arrest in the 1974 murder of a 17-year-old Texas high school girl.

Entertainment

Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.

News

7-Eleven to hire additional 20K employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
It was classified as an essential retailer and stayed open while others shut their doors.

Entertainment

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Killeen ISD to allow band and drill teams to participate in football games

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Fundraiser planned for fallen deputy

Updated: 12 hours ago