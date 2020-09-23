Two would-be thieves use stolen truck to try to steal ATM from local strip center

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Wednesday were looking for two would-be thieves who used hammers, crowbars and a stolen pickup truck early Tuesday morning in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from a strip center in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

Officers responded to a report of the attempted theft just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

They determined that a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning from a home in the 3800 block of Sunflower Drive was used in the attempt.

The would-be crooks, one wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants and gloves and the other wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants, attached a chain to the truck and hooked it to the ATM in an unsuccessful attempt to pull it loose.

Police found the pickup abandoned nearby.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

A similar attempt in June succeeded.

Crooks in a stolen truck broke into an ATM early in the morning on June 15 behind a strip shopping center in the 300 block of East Center Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.

The thieves escaped with an undetermined amount of cash in the break-in, which was reported just after midnight Tuesday morning.

The red 2003 Ford F-350 truck used in the break-in was evidently stolen from the 2100 block of Grizzly Trail.

The theft was reported about 90 minutes after the ATM break-in.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.