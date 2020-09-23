Advertisement

Waco: City reopens search for new police chief

The City of Waco has reopened its search for a new police chief. (File)
The City of Waco has reopened its search for a new police chief. (File)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The City of Waco is relaunching a nationwide search to find a replacement for police Chief Ryan Holt, who was promoted earlier this year to assistant city manager.

In August Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in as the city’s interim chief, succeeding Holt, who moved to city hall to oversee the city’s police, fire and animal services departments, the Cameron Park Zoo and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Gentsch also served as interim chief after the retirement of former Chief Brent Stroman.

The city had named five finalists for the position, but in late June said the “COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the ongoing dialogue in the country surrounding the role of police has changed the environment for completing a hiring process for chief of police” and said the search for a permanent successor will be expanded.

“The fact that department veteran Frank Gentsch was available to fill the position as acting chief will give us time for a thoughtful and thorough search,” City Manager Bradley Ford said.

Gentsch was commissioned as an officer in December 1981 and 18 months later on June 19, 1982, was shot twice and critically injured while investigating a suspicious person behind the bus station downtown.

He returned to full duty in January 1983.

He was promoted to assistant chief in February 2008.

Strategic Government Resources was engaged to assist in the search, which will also involve four stakeholder panels representing “a wide cross section of the community” whose members will meet with the firm “to help create material for a Position Profile Brochure for recruitment.”

Officials hope to select a finalist early next year.

