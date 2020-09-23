Waco: Program for struggling Central Texas veterans to continue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One program meant to help low income veterans get back on their feet, will keep on operating thanks to a grant.

The Caritas Veterans Case Management Program is available to honorably discharged veterans and their surviving spouses in McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone counties.

Whether veterans are dealing with financial, emotional, educational, or employment-related issues, a case worker will help them find resources and develop an action plan to improve their lives.

The $200,000 dollar grant comes from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance.

For more information call (254) 753-4593.

