Wall Street steadies itself, halting 4-day losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Tuesday, recovering some of their losses after tumbling on a raft of worries about the pandemic and governments' response to it.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, halting its first four-day losing streak since the market was selling off in February.

Trading was erratic, though, and indexes swung from small gains to losses through the morning.

The head of the Federal Reserve is pressing Congress for more aid to support the economy’s recovery amid concerns about the coronavirus' lingering impact.

