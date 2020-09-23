Advertisement

Warming Trend Taking Over

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
What’s left of Beta has crossed over into Louisiana and is no loinger bringing rain in Texas. We still have some cloud cover and that will stick with us until tomorrow, at least for the first half of the day. By lunchtime tomorrow clouds start to break apart and we should see some sunshine returning. Once the clouds break, temperatures will climb into the low 80s.

For tonight though, we still have the clouds and maybe some fog in the morning with temperatures dipping into the mid 60s heading into tomorrow morning. Sunshine rules the day for Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We will start to see things gradually getting warmer each day with the low 80s expected tomorrow, mid 80s Friday, and upper 80s/low 90s for the weekend.

Sunday could bring a stray shower but the chance is about 10% so officially out of the forecast for now and most everyone stays dry for, at least, the next five days. Could we see a cold front next week? It looks like it! That will help to bring fall-feeling temperatures back for the middle to end of next week.

