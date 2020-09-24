2020 Classroom Champions: Rosebud-Lott’s Emma Hering

(KWTX) - This week’s classroom champion is Rosebud-Lott High School senior Emma Hering.

She’s ranked first in her class.

“I’m never satisfied with anything, but 100 in every class that’s just how my parents raised me to be, and I’ve always just been taught like that to give it my all and never give up,” said Emma Hering.

She’s also a leader on the volleyball team.

“Her motivation, her passion on the court and the classroom through Christ. I can’t even begin to explain the impact shes made on these kids,” said Rosebud-Lott volleyball coach, Amanda Spencer.

Along with playing four other sports, Hering leads the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“We do weekly devotionals and we try to do our best in showing God through how we play sports,” said Hering.

Emma plans to attend Texas A&M next year, and study business.

Her coach thinks she’s a future CEO and knows she’ll be missed at Rosebud-Lott next year.

“You can’t replace Emma Hering, she is what she is she’s a phenomenal kid she does everything,” said Coach Spencer.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.