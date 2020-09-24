Advertisement

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.
In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One of two men sentenced to death for the brutal murders of a pastor and his wife in 1999 in Central Texas was executed Thursday evening at a federal penitentiary in Indiana.

News

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

National

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

Aircraft crash leaves 2 dead in Central Texas

Updated: 34 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

News

Local student's volunteer work earns countless rewards

Updated: 35 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for September 24, 2020

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Missing hair restraints, improperly stored eggs and buildup in a cooler caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

Tell Me Something Good

Young Central Texas girl with rare condition honored for volunteerism

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
A young Central Texas girl with a rare condition that causes hair loss has been honored for her volunteerism.

National

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vatican provided no details on why Pope Francis accepted Becciu’s resignation in a statement late Thursday.

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

Politics

McConnell, Pelosi dispute Trump, vow peaceful power transfer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and KEVIN FREKING
Congressional Republicans pushed back Thursday after President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.