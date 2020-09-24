Baylor announces attendance policy for volleyball

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor will be restricting capacity at the Ferrell Center to 25 percent for home volleyball matches.

This means there will be just under 700 seats available.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 28. Approximately 60 tickets will be held for students and a limited amount of faculty/staff tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those in attendance will be required to follow CDC guidelines, wearing masks at all times and practicing social distancing.

Baylor is set to begin the 2020 season on Friday at Kansas, followed by a second match with the Jayhawks on Saturday. The home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 2 against TCU, with first serve at 5 p.m.

