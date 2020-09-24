Advertisement

Baylor announces attendance policy for volleyball

The Bears celebrate at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears celebrate at the Ferrell Center.(Baylor Athletics)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor will be restricting capacity at the Ferrell Center to 25 percent for home volleyball matches.

This means there will be just under 700 seats available.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 28. Approximately 60 tickets will be held for students and a limited amount of faculty/staff tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those in attendance will be required to follow CDC guidelines, wearing masks at all times and practicing social distancing.

Baylor is set to begin the 2020 season on Friday at Kansas, followed by a second match with the Jayhawks on Saturday. The home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 2 against TCU, with first serve at 5 p.m.

