Beta Clouds Clear for Us Tonight with a Warm-up For the Weekend

The clouds from Beta have been stubborn today and are finally starting to clear from west to the east. We’ll be clear and cool for sunset tonight at 7:23 pm. We continue to see the clouds clear throughout the rest of the evening, and temperatures will dip into upper 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning area-wide. Because of the clear sky, we don’t have the clouds acting like a blanket and keeping us warmer overnight, we could see some patchy to possibly dense fog tomorrow to start the day. Mainly along and east of I-35, but something to be mindful of for possible delays in your morning commute (if you have one these days).

Over the next three days we’ve got some really nice weather headed our way. Sunshine warms and dry conditions. Friday highs will be into the middle 80s, Saturday back into the upper 80s and then on Sunday we should be above where we should be for this time of year in to the low 90s. You may see a few more clouds around on Sunday, and the humidity will be higher as well. We should stay dry on Sunday ahead of our next cold front that drops our way for the start of next week. As of now, the models have picked up some speed with the front and it looks to arrive a little earlier on Monday. That could change and if it does, our temperatures will be affected for the start of the work-week. For now, it looks like we could make it into the low 80s before the front swings in and then have temperatures in the 70s for the second-half of Monday.

Next week looks absolutely wonderful! This is the weather many of us dream about for fall -- sunshine, cool mornings, comfortable afternoons, dry days. We start the week with our first cold front and we could get another cold front that reinforces the cooler and nice weather and that will keep the fall-feeling temperatures around even into next weekend. We’re talking morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s. Let’s all keep our fingers-crossed!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.