Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021

A Chinese pharmaceutical company says its coronavirus vaccine candidate will be ready for the world by early next year.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SinoVac currently has clinical trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia.

The company has already injected thousands of people with the vaccine in China, including 90% of its staff and its CEO, under emergency use approval from the Chinese government.

The vaccine has passed stage 1 and stage 2 clinical trials, but has not finished stage 3 trials, which are the global standard.

The company says it will prioritize distribution of the vaccine to countries hosting its human trials.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

