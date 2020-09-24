Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Scouts earn Supernova awards

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Eight boy scouts from Copperas Cove were awarded the Supernova award on Wednesday evening.

The award is given to cub scouts who participate and complete STEM field projects involving engineering, robotics, electronics, welding and many others.

The goal of the award is to encourage scouts to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Mother and Den Leader Stacy Herr says the biggest benefit of this award is that her son and the other scouts loved the challenge.

“It’s just an awesome accomplishment,” she said.

“A lot of their hard work was well worth it because they can use this on job applications in the future. This really helps them in the later endeavors.”

The award is the highest honor in cub scouts next to the arrow of light.

Herr’s son, Nicholas, says when he grows up, he wants to join the Air Force to become an engineer and fix planes.

