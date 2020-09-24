Advertisement

Dolly explains her tats

Dolly Parton is finally talking about her tattoos, and she does not have the tattoo “sleeves” people think she has. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Dolly Parton is finally talking about her tattoos, and she does not have the tattoo “sleeves” people think she has.

Parton tells People magazine because she’s so fair, scars tend to look purple on her skin, so she has tattoos of “ribbons and bows and butterflies.”

She says at one point she was very sick and had a feeding tube that left an indentation on her side.

She says she got a tattoo of a bee on a beehive to cover it, and “the mouth of it is that little sinkhole.”

When asked if she has a tattoo of her husband, Carl Dean, Parton says, “No, he’s tattooed on my heart.”

