Fort Hood: 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team to deploy to Europe

The 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team will deploy to Europe this fall as part of a regular rotation.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, with 3,700 soldiers, 80 tanks, 130 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and 18 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 440 tracked vehicles, 830 wheeled vehicles and 600 trailers, will deploy to Europe this fall as part of a regular rotation, replacing the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

“The Ironhorse Brigade is honored to deploy in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as a Regionally Allocated Force in Europe,” said Col. Michael D. Schoenfeldt, the brigade’s commander.

“It is a great privilege to aid in the preservation of peace by showcasing our Army’s ability to project lethality across the globe. The Ironhorse Brigade is lethal, tough, and ready. We do not take lightly our responsibility to instill confidence in the American People and our allies; nor the opportunity to instill fear in our adversaries.”

