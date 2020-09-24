Houston man wanted for fatally beating pregnant girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for Alexis Armando Rojas-Mendez, wanted in connection to the fatal beating of his pregnant girlfriend while his son watched, according to the Houston Chronicle.

CBS affiliate KHOU reports Rojas-Mendez fled the scene and left the woman’s body next to his 8-year-old son. The man allegedly told the boy not to wake her.

KHOU reports investigators discovered blood-splattered walls and floors in the apartment unit after neighbors called police.

The CBS affiliate identified the victim as Ashley M. Garcia, who had severe trauma all over her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

