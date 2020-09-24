Advertisement

Killeen ISD asynchronous plan approved by TEA

Killeen ISD recently received TEA approval for the district’s online learning plan, referred to as asynchronous or virtual learning.
Killeen ISD recently received TEA approval for the district’s online learning plan, referred to as asynchronous or virtual learning.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD recently received TEA approval for the district’s online learning plan, referred to as asynchronous or virtual learning.

Some parents and teachers are concerned about the plan, claiming the difficult burden on teachers to prepare prerecorded lessons and the added burden of students not receiving enough interaction with instructors and classmates.

“If something is not done soon, teachers will have to quit,” said Jessica Barnum, a music teacher.

“They will become ill not because of COVID, but having to keep up with virtual and face-to-face learners and all the extra time and stress that brings.”

During a school board meeting Tuesday, parents and teachers shared their concerns with the plan.

Mother LeWanda Collins kept her son home because of his asthma, but says his grades are suffering because of the lack of teacher interaction.

“He’s not a college student,” she said.

“When you look at it, that lesson plan is set up for a college student. How can you say an assignment is due at 11:59, along with all the school work, and then he can’t raise his hand to ask a question?”

Students can send questions to teachers, but parents say there have been issues with the technology.

Superintendent John Craft says part of the approved plan is to provide more contact between students, their classmates and teachers, but it will be a challenging task.

“We realize that this is not perfect, it’s far from perfect," he said.

“I would also suggest, show me a district that’s had a perfect start to the school year and I’ll gladly take notes.”

Craft adds that even though the district’s plan meets the state’s required learning curriculum, they’ll address any needs teachers may have so that they meet the highest standard for the students.

“It’s a lot of work,” he said.

“We’re gonna try to lighten the load and try to streamline the process. It was really difficult to make blind decisions in regards to how to best serve students in-person, as well as the virtual learning environment.”

The district continues to remind parents that a student’s grades will not be penalized for any issues with virtual learning.

Parents with questions about the plan are encouraged to visit the district’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scaman didn’t have to surrender badge, wear ankle monitor despite Rangers’ recommendations

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A judge crossed out certain bond conditions requested for indicted Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, KWTX has learned.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Scouts earn Supernova awards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Eight boy scouts from Copperas Cove were awarded the Supernova award on Wednesday evening.

News

Local political campaign signs reportedly vandalized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Stealing or vandalizing someone’s political sign in Texas is a crime and you can be fined as much as $500 and could also face criminal trespass charges.

News

Local businessman explains 'no masks' sign

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

News

Mayor on COVID: We're in the 4th inning

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Man, 77, charged in 1974 murder of Texas teenage girl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have made an arrest in the 1974 murder of a 17-year-old Texas high school girl.

News

Central Texas woman indicted in accident that left elderly man seriously injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas woman was indicted Wednesday after an accident that sent an elderly man to a local hospital in critical condition.

News

Two would-be thieves use stolen truck to try to steal ATM from local strip mall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police Wednesday were looking for two would-be thieves who used hammers, crowbars and a stolen pickup truck in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from a local strip center.

News

Execution looms for one of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of two men sentenced to death for the brutal murders of a pastor and his wife in 1999 in Central Texas is scheduled for execution Thursday at a federal penitentiary in Indiana.

Tell Me Something Good

Boy Scouts step up to fill shelves at local food pantry

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Members of a local Boy Scout troop stepped up to help out a local food pantry where demand has never been greater because of the COVID-19 pandemic.