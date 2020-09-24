Advertisement

Local political campaign signs reportedly vandalized

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX)-- Candidates for local district and city council races said their campaign signs have been vandalized.

Keke Williams is running to unseat Brad Buckley as representative of House District 54 which includes Killeen and Harker Heights. She said she’s had several political signs removed or destroyed.

She said she got permission from management at Valero gas station in Harker Heights to display her campaign sign. Monday however, she noticed the signs had been removed. She said the store management told her they’ve received several calls saying the sign is racist. They, however, said they were not responsible for removing it.

“This isn’t democracy. We should allow voters to select who their state representative is,” Williams said. “Several donors donated to my campaign and this is just a hit in the gut to those individuals.”

Williams said she’s had other signs at various locations in Killeen removed without her knowledge.

Her opponent Brad Buckley said he and his campaign are not responsible for the removal of the signs.

“I certainly condemn any malicious activity because first of all it’s illegal and it’s just not right,” said Buckley.

Lynda Nash who is running for Harker Heights city council also claims she’s had her signs removed without her permission.

Stealing or vandalizing someone’s political sign in Texas is a crime and you can be fined as much as $500 and could also face criminal trespass charges.

