Man wanted for sexual assaulting a Texas teen arrested at the Mexican border

Anzalduas, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Anzalduas International Bridge arrested, Jesus Hernandez Resendez wanted locally in Edinburg, Texas on aggravated sexual assault charges.

Hernandez Resendez is a a legal permanent resident Mexican national. Authorities secured him for a secondary identification check as he arrived at the Anzualduas border, where his identity and active arrest warrant from the San Juan, Texas Police Department were confirmed through biometric verification.

48 year old, Jesus Hernandez Resendez, was wanted on an aggravated sexual assault charge, a first-degree felony, since 2018 for an alleged incident that occurred in 2015 involving a female minor, a family member under the age of 14.

“Our ability to check every person arriving from Mexico through CBP and law-enforcement databases allows us to determine who we are dealing with, whether further inspection is warranted or in cases like this, to discover that an outstanding arrest warrant exists for that person,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

