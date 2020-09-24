Man wanted in deadly Central Texas shooting arrested

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Chance Anthony Harrison, 48, who was named in a warrant charging murder after the death of a woman in a weekend shooting in Killeen, was in custody Thursday.

Harrison, whom authorities described as armed and dangerous, was arrested Thursday morning in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Emma Jones, 43, was shot Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Lewis Street in Killeen.

She was flown in critical condition to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Monday.

The shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance, police said.

