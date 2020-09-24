Restaurant Report Card for September 24, 2020

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -(KWTX) - Chopsticks 2 at 903 North Interstate 35 in Bellmead got a 91 on a recent inspection.

The first violation involved hair restraints.

Those who prepare food for customers must tie their hair back, according to the health inspector.

Also, food needed to be covered in the fridge, eggs needed to be stored away from the chemicals and there was buildup on the walls and ceiling of the walk-in cooler.

The restaurant had to undergo a re-inspection.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse at 3550 South General Bruce Dr. in Temple got a 91 on a recent inspection.

The health department worker noted an abundance of fruit flies in the bar area, which needed sanitizing.

The overheard surfaces above exposed products had buildup on them and so did the dry racks for clean dishes.

These are also repeat violations.

Bush’s Chicken at 1108 Lowes Blvd. in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

This restaurant had some cleaning to do.

The door handles and soda spigots were dirty.

The plastic carts in the walk-in cooler and some other areas had a build-up of food particles on them.

There was mold on the inside of the ice machine.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Sweetness Desserts at 2034 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco.

If you are looking for a cute, fun, hilarious way to celebrate just about any occasion, this is the place.

It offers custom cakes and cupcakes, even cookies in yummy flavors like Berry, Coconutty, and Coffee Toffee Caramel Crunch.

