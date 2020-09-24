Advertisement

Sales of new homes surged 4.8% in August

Sales of new homes rose by a very strong 4.8% in August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.01 million units. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Sales of new homes rose by a very strong 4.8% in August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.01 million units. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Sales of new homes rose by a very strong 4.8% in August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.01 million units.

The gains reported Thursday by the The Commerce Department follow steep declines in March and April when COVID-19 infections spread in the U.S.

That pace picked back up in the summer, driving home prices in many places to record highs.

The median price of a new home sold was $312,800, according to the Commerce Department.

