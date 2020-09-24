Advertisement

Scaman didn’t have to surrender badge, wear ankle monitor despite Rangers’ recommendations

A judge crossed out certain bond conditions requested for indicted Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, KWTX has learned.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A judge crossed out certain bond conditions requested for indicted Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, KWTX has learned.

According to court documents, Scaman didn’t have to surrender his badge and won’t have to wear his ankle monitor, despite recommendations from law enforcement that he do so.

District Judge Bryan Russ crossed out five of the 18 recommendations before singing the motion for bond conditions Monday.

The other three conditions which were crossed out stated: “the defendant shall not use, drive or operate a police car,” “the defendant shall not perform any police functions without the express approval of the Court,” and “the defendant shall not possess any firearms," meaning Scaman can still act as an officer of the law, drive his marked duty vehicle and carry a gun..

Scaman cannot, however, violate any laws, depart Falls County or the State of Texas without consent, use alcohol or drugs, or contact alleged victims, their families or significant others, or go within 500 feet or their work, home, school, or other places where they are likely to be, according to the conditions.

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) officials confirmed to KWTX Wednesday they are looking into the case and are awaiting court documents.

Falls County’s Sheriff was indicted Monday on five charges including two counts of assault on a public servant, one count of sexual assault assault, and two counts of misdemeanor official oppression.

According to the arrest indictment, Scaman groped one of his jail sergeants in April and a Marlin Police Dept. employee in August.

He was released from the Bell County Jail after posting bond Monday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

