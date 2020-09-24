Sunshine Finally Returns Late Today, Eyeing At Least 1 Front Next Week

Despite Beta pulling farther away from Central Texas this morning, the pesky overcast skies are still hanging around for most of the area. Since the overnight clouds didn’t break, we’re starting out the day Thursday with warmer temperatures than expected in the mid-to-upper 60s. In portions of San Saba and parts of Mills County where the clouds have broken, expect morning temperatures to be cooler in the low 60s. Widespread morning clouds will gradually dissipate through the day today. We won’t see much sunshine this morning but after lunch time, we’re expecting clouds to break areawide. We may not see full sunshine this afternoon, but we will for sure see at least some and temperatures will climb higher than yesterday into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Once clouds break today, we’re expecting sunshine to stick around through most of the upcoming weekend. Morning temperatures tomorrow in the low 60s should warm into the mid-to-upper 80s Friday afternoon. Upper 80s and low 90s are in the forecast both on Saturday and Sunday with mostly clear skies overhead. Late in the afternoon and evening Sunday, we are anticipating a few clouds to form as the first of two fronts potentially approaches Central Texas.

There’s a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast from late Sunday through all of next week since one or maybe even two cold fronts may move through. The first cold front may arrive late Sunday and Monday. The first cold front may spark some scattered showers and storms late Sunday and early Monday but there’s a chance that this cold front actually doesn’t move through the area. The second front, which is the front we’ve been watching for a few days, may arrive as early as Tuesday. This second front could also bring us a few showers but would more likely bring a notable drop in temperatures for the rest of the week. There’s a large amount of uncertainty as to if and when both fronts arrive and exactly how cool it’ll be behind those fronts. We’ll keep you informed so stay with News 10!

