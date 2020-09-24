Advertisement

Teams try to unearth mysterious 2002 cold case in McLennan County

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A cold case from 2002, the disappearance of Justin O’Brien, has been ‘dug up’ by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re looking for bones, we’re looking for smells, anything that looks out of the ordinary," sad Jim Huggins, a Forensic Science professor at Baylor University.

The BU forensic team came to help the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office dig up a well at TPNL Lake in response to a tip years prior about a decomposing smell there following O’Brien’s death.

O’Brien, a 23-year old from Mart who was living in a Waco apartment, disappeared in April of 2002; he was on his way to his mother’s birthday party but never made it, investigators say.

His truck was found days later near a bus stop in the Dallas area, according to MCSO investigators who believe foul play was involved.

“Some of the best investigators in the county have worked on this case over the last 18 years." said Steve January, a Captain at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. "A lot of different agencies have applied resources to this.”

MCSO was one of the agencies who worked the case back in 2002.

The agency’s Cold Case Unit decided to take another crack at it about two-and-a-half years ago, January said, inheriting 17 binders of information.

“Since then, we’ve been everywhere, all over the state, looking at evidence and tracking down leads,” he said.

The TPNL lake was one of those leads, however, the team dug 23 feet Wednesday and found nothing.

“We found the remains of the well, that’s about it," said Huggins, who added it wasn’t a total loss. "By being able to be put an end to this part of the lead, then we can go on to others.”

Terry Fuller, a detective with the MCSO’s Cold Case Unit, says they have more leads--and possibly digs--to get to.

“We’ve got several other tips," said Fuller. "We’re not going to give up on this case.”

Fuller said it was a disappointing day for them and for the family, but they won’t stop trying to find O’Brien’s body or his killer.

“They (the family) pray every day about us finding the remains," said Fuller. “We know too much about this case to give up on it.”

MCSO officials say they have multiple persons of interest for O’Brien’s disappearance--and his murder.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling: (254) 759-5618.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scaman didn’t have to surrender badge, wear ankle monitor despite recommendations

Updated: 3 hours ago
A judge crossed out certain bond conditions requested for indicted Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, KWTX has learned.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Scouts earn Supernova awards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Eight boy scouts from Copperas Cove were awarded the Supernova award on Wednesday evening.

Education

Killeen ISD asynchronous plan approved by TEA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Killeen ISD recently received TEA approval for the district’s online learning plan, referred to as asynchronous or virtual learning.

News

Local political campaign signs reportedly vandalized

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Stealing or vandalizing someone’s political sign in Texas is a crime and you can be fined as much as $500 and could also face criminal trespass charges.

Latest News

News

Local businessman explains 'no masks' sign

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Mayor on COVID: We're in the 4th inning

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Man, 77, charged in 1974 murder of Texas teenage girl

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have made an arrest in the 1974 murder of a 17-year-old Texas high school girl.

News

Central Texas woman indicted in accident that left elderly man seriously injured

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas woman was indicted Wednesday after an accident that sent an elderly man to a local hospital in critical condition.

News

Two would-be thieves use stolen truck to try to steal ATM from local strip mall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Police Wednesday were looking for two would-be thieves who used hammers, crowbars and a stolen pickup truck in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM from a local strip center.

News

Execution looms for one of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife

Updated: 7 hours ago
One of two men sentenced to death for the brutal murders of a pastor and his wife in 1999 in Central Texas is scheduled for execution Thursday at a federal penitentiary in Indiana.