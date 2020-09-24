UMHB women’s golfer wins conference honors

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor golfer Sydney McConnell has been named American Southwest Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for the week ending September 23rd. This is the first ASC women’s golf weekly honor awarded this season and the first of McConnell’s career.

McConnell, a freshman from Tyler Lee High School, won individual medalist honors in her first collegiate tournament after firing a 78-75=153 at The Preview in Brownwood earlier this week. She edged teammate Lily Self by two strokes as UMHB swept the top six individual spots in the event. McConnell’s final round 75 matched the lowest individual round of the tournament. Her played helped lead the Cru to a 44-stroke team victory, as well.

The UMHB women will return to action with the Lady Crusader Invitational. That tournament will be played September 28-29th at Squaw Valley Golf Club in Glen Rose.

