Advertisement

UMHB women’s golfer wins conference honors

UMHB Athletics
UMHB Athletics(UMHB)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor golfer Sydney McConnell has been named American Southwest Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for the week ending September 23rd. This is the first ASC women’s golf weekly honor awarded this season and the first of McConnell’s career.

McConnell, a freshman from Tyler Lee High School, won individual medalist honors in her first collegiate tournament after firing a 78-75=153 at The Preview in Brownwood earlier this week. She edged teammate Lily Self by two strokes as UMHB swept the top six individual spots in the event. McConnell’s final round 75 matched the lowest individual round of the tournament. Her played helped lead the Cru to a 44-stroke team victory, as well.

The UMHB women will return to action with the Lady Crusader Invitational. That tournament will be played September 28-29th at Squaw Valley Golf Club in Glen Rose.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.

Coronavirus

NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The league levied hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club.

Sports

COVID concerns lead to another area high school football game cancellation

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Another area high school football game has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

San Saba’s Aguirre earns Hispanic TXHSB Coaches Association recognition

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

San Saba’s Aguirre earns Hispanic TXHSB Coaches Association recognition

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Hispanic Texas High School Football Coaches Association is recognizing a coach of the week to celebrate Hispanic heritage month. This week they selected San Saba head football coach, Andreas Aguirre.

Sports

No spectators allowed for the Baylor-West Virginia game

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that their game against Baylor on Oct. 3 will take place without spectators.

Sports

Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut.

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 5 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Choose between the Academy-Lorena, Fairfield-Groesbeck, Mexia-China Spring, and Rockdale-McGregor matchups.

Sports

Whitney vs. Mart

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT

Sports

Riesel vs. Bosqueville

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT