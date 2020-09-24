Advertisement

Waco: Nursing homes, long term care facilities reopen to visitors

By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The months-long prohibition of visitors at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Central Texas and around the state was lifted Thursday.

Under new guidelines that Gov. Greg Abbott issued last week, nursing homes, assisted living centers and State Supported Living Centers in areas where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% were allowed to reopen for visitation with certain health protocols in place effective Thursday.

Nicole Gray, an administrative assistant at Waco’s Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare, said the staff was ecstatic about the eased restrictions.

Gray said the past four months have been difficult; residents were often asking when family members would be able to visit again.

“We’re super excited that our families are able to come back,” Gray said. "

Our residents, they need their families."

Only two visitors per resident are permitted and only one person may visit at a time.

Gray said visitors must make an appointment and must test negative for COVID within 14 days prior to their visit.

Gray said she expects the testing requirement could be a challenge, because tests have not always been easy to get.

“That’s going to be the biggest obstacle, to provide that information to us that they are negative, before they come in,” Gray said.

“And of course they’re going to have to provide that each time they visit.”

Gray said visitors also need to go through training on how to use the personal protective equipment properly and how to stay safe between visits.

“It’s mainly just an educational training for our families, just that way we know they can stay safe so that way they can continue to come back and see their loved ones,” Gray said.

Visits with residents at Ridgecrest will also be monitored by a staff member, Gray said, to make sure all guidelines were being followed.

