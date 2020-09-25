2020 Puppy Picks: Taz, Week 5
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The puppies are 4-0 through the first four weeks of the high school football season.
Taz thinks the Mexia Blackcats (1-3) will defeat the China Spring Cougars (3-0).
|WEEK
|PUPPY
|PREDICTION
|RESULT
|PUPPY RECORD
|1
|Jasmine
|Salado Eagles
|SALADO 45, Troy 24
|1-0
|2
|Rudy
|Mart Panthers
|MART 43, McGregor 33
|2-0
|3
|Marty
|Crawford Pirates
|CRAWFORD 62, Axtell 0
|3-0
|4
|Libby
|Bosqueville Bulldogs
|BOSQUEVILLE 52, Riesel 26
|4-0
|5
|Taz
|Mexia Blackcats
|TBD
|TBD
