Area UPS driver, truck struck by shotgun blast

A Central Texas UPS driver and delivery truck were hit by a shotgun blast Friday afternoon fired by a resident who angry because the truck was “kicking up too much dust.” (AP Photo/Danny Johnston/file)
A Central Texas UPS driver and delivery truck were hit by a shotgun blast Friday afternoon fired by a resident who angry because the truck was “kicking up too much dust.” (AP Photo/Danny Johnston/file)(WILX)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas UPS driver and delivery truck were hit by a shotgun blast Friday afternoon fired by a Gholson area resident who was angry because the truck was “kicking up too much dust” in front of his house, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

The driver, whose name wasn’t released, was struck by a single pellet and wasn’t seriously injured.

Deputies arrested a 67-year-old man who was facing a possible aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, McNamara said.

