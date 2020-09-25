Boy, 15, charged in murder of high school football coach

MIAMI, Fla. (KWTX) - A 15-year-old high school football player in Miami is facing a second-degree murder charge after his coach was shot and killed.

CBS Miami identified the victim as Corey Smith.

The boy told investigators he was in the bathroom of Smith’s home when he heard three shots and then found Smith’s body.

The boy then called his mother who went to the home to check on the coach.

She then called 911.

The teenager was the only person inside Smith’s home when Smith was shot to death, police told CBS Miami.

Police found a 9 mm handgun, shell casings and a large amount of cash, the TV station reported.

The gun and the cash belonged to Smith.

Police told the TV station they think the boy got Smith’s gun Monday night, and shot the coach repeatedly while the two were in the den of Smiths home.

He then found Smith’s cash, totaling about $7,400, and took it.

The teenager made a court appearance Friday.

A judge will decide whether he’ll be charged as an adult or remain in the juvenile system.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.