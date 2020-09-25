Central Texas prison inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Central Texas prison inmate Gloria Proo, 55, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, has died at Hospital Galveston, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says.

Proo, who had served three years of an 88-year sentence out of Bexar County at the Christina Melton Crain state prison unit in Gatesville, was confirmed to have the virus on Aug. 29 and was taken to Hospital Galveston the same day.

She died on Sept. 11.

“There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in her death,” the TDCJ said in an update.

To date, nearly 22,000 inmates and more than 4,700 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Twenty employees diagnosed with the virus have died.

At least 161 inmate deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

On Friday 16 inmates and 34 employees at the Crain unit had active cases of the virus, 176 inmates were on medical restriction, and 17 were medically isolated.

