Climatologist: Dry areas in US Southwest getting drier

New Mexico’s state climatologist says the fingerprints of climate change are evident in the persistent drought that’s plaguing the American Southwest.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico’s state climatologist says the fingerprints of climate change are evident in the persistent drought that’s plaguing the American Southwest.

Dave DuBois says dry areas are becoming drier due to a semi-permanent high-pressure system over the West that has become stronger in recent years.

He also warned during an online briefing Thursday that the region should be prepared for more warm temperatures and less precipitation this fall and winter.

In Nevada, forecasters continue to track a record-setting dry streak for Las Vegas as their colleagues in Arizona hold out hope for a break from record heat next week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

