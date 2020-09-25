COVID-19 claims six more lives in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more McLennan County residents, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Friday afternoon.

The six include a 60-year-old man; a 90-year-old woman; an 81-year-old woman; a 90-year-old woman; a 94-year-old man, and an 84-year-old woman.

The county reported 72 new cases of the virus Friday.

Of the total, 454 cases were active and 7,383 patients have recovered.

Forty four patients were hospitalized Friday, 12 on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.