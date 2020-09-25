COVID-19 prompts postponement of another area high school game

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A COVID-19 case prompted the postponement of Friday night’s game between Groesbeck and Fairfield.

The game was to have been played at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Groesbeck, but the confirmation of a COVID-19 case among members of the Fairfield team led to the postponement.

Both teams have bye weeks in late October and the game was rescheduled for Oct. 30.

Groesbeck next plays on Oct. 2 at Eustace.

Fairfield hosts Kemp on Oct. 2, which is Fairfield’s homecoming.

