Advertisement

COVID-19 prompts postponement of another area high school game

A COVID-19 case prompted the cancellation of Friday night’s game between Groesbeck and Fairfield.
A COVID-19 case prompted the cancellation of Friday night’s game between Groesbeck and Fairfield.(KTUU)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A COVID-19 case prompted the postponement of Friday night’s game between Groesbeck and Fairfield.

The game was to have been played at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Groesbeck, but the confirmation of a COVID-19 case among members of the Fairfield team led to the postponement.

Both teams have bye weeks in late October and the game was rescheduled for Oct. 30.

Groesbeck next plays on Oct. 2 at Eustace.

Fairfield hosts Kemp on Oct. 2, which is Fairfield’s homecoming.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Xtra Point

Shoemaker starts season off strong with win over San Angelo

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The Shoemaker Grey Wolves defeated the San Angelo Central Bobcats 61-35 on Thursday night.

Sports

Shoemaker starts season off strong with win over San Angelo

Updated: 12 hours ago

Xtra Point

Texas A&M Consolidated rolls over University

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
University opened their season up at Waco ISD Stadium Thursday night. The Trojans fell to an extremely tough Texas A&M Consolidated team 63-13.

Sports

Texas A&M Consolidated rolls over University

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Week 5 Puppy Picks

Updated: 12 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Baylor announces attendance policy for volleyball

Updated: 19 hours ago
Baylor will be restricting capacity at the Ferrell Center to 25 percent for home volleyball matches.

News

Hundreds to gather to remember college bull rider killed in Texas rodeo

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT
|
By Caitlin Williams
Hundreds gathered to remember a college bull rider who died after he was thrown from a bull at a rodeo in Texas.

Sports

UMHB women’s golfer wins conference honors

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor golfer Sydney McConnell has been named American Southwest Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for the week ending September 23rd. This is the first ASC women’s golf weekly honor awarded this season and the first of McConnell’s career.

Sports

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
|
By ANDREW SELIGMAN and JIM LITKE
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, whose friendship with a teammate with cancer was recounted in “Brian’s Song,” has died at the age of 77.