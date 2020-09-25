Diehard BU fan opts for cardboard proxy as Bears open season against Kansas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A die-hard Baylor fan who says she’s only missed a handful of games while traveling internationally since 1958 will still be in the stands when the Bears take on Kansas Saturday, in the form of a cardboard cutout.

Glenda Strum graduated from Baylor in 1961.

But this season will end her decades-long streak of attending games in-person as the threat of COVID-19 is limiting fan capacity to 25% and Glenda is also playing it extra safe around large crowds.

That’s why when she heard about Baylor selling fan cutouts for $40, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I’ve been to every home game for 62 years. I don’t want to say 62 years because it makes me sound older than Methuselah,” said, laughing.

“I’ve been to every home game since 1958 except for when I was out of the country.”

Glenda didn’t have family ties to Baylor.

She graduated from Tyler High School and then attended Tyler Junior college from 1958 to 1959 before moving to Waco.

Glenda said there’s one passion that’s followed her throughout her life.

“I’m a football fan. I’ve always been a football fan. I was a football fan in high school. I was a fan in Tyler and I love Baylor football.”

While working as a realtor Glenda sold many homes to football staff.

While she was a teacher at Woodway Elementary School, she often talked to her students about her beloved Bears.

In 1981, Glenda married the love of life, Stanley Strum, and the two attended Baylor games, both football and men’s and women’s basketball, until his death in 2015.

Stanley was not a Baylor graduate, but fell in love with the school and was attending games long before he met Glenda.

Glenda jokes that she’s surprised the two didn’t meet sooner considering they both attended Baylor football games separately back when the teams were ‘not so good’ and the fans all sat in the same small space.

“We always laughed about how we couldn’t believe we never met as we were all huddled up, those few fans of us that were there, on the 50 yard line,” she said.

The retired teacher and realtor says she bleeds green and gold.

She sent in her picture for the cutout and was able to choose between a green or gold shirt.

She chose green and says she’s so thankful that when kickoff happens Saturday, she’ll still be that same familiar face in the crowd.

“I want the players to feel like they’re supported,” she said.

“I want to be there and I’ve always been there and this is a way I can be there.”

Glenda has already purchased tickets for the 2021-2022 football season.

