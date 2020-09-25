Advertisement

First Weekend of Fall & It’s a Warm One

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
It’s our first official weekend of Fall, but summer-like temperatures may not be ready to let go just yet. We’ve had a nice, fall-feeling week but the sunshine is back and we expect a warm up over the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow will make it into the upper 80s and even warmer on Sunday in the low 90s. We start to have that pesky humidity building in over the weekend now that our winds are back out of the south and are helping to pump in moisture off the Gulf coast. Good news is that we have some drastic changes coming with our next front and it comes just in time to start our next work week.

For tonight, it will be a fantastic evening in Central Texas with temperatures falling into the 70s for most of the evening with light winds -- great Fall football weather! Overnight our temperatures fall even more and tomorrow morning will be a nice and cool with early AM temps in the low to mid 60s. By 9:00am we start to see the low 70s popping back up though, and it will be a quick warm up tomorrow.

Now lets talk about our next front! Clouds will start to build back in on Sunday ahead of the front but we should stay dry. It’ll be Monday morning as the front swings in that we will have a chance for rain. Best chances are along and east of I-35, but even then it’s only a 20-30% chance. Behind the front we will have falling temperatures so our highs on Monday will likely occur in the morning hours (upper 70s). For the afternoon, windy and cooler with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the north and those are cooler winds that will add an extra chill to the air so it’ll feel more like the upper 50s/low 60s for Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the 70s and low 80s through much of next week, but temperatures may actually drop once again late next week as another cold front potentially moves through. The jury’s still out on the late-week front as to when (or if) it arrives and exactly how much cooler air will push through, but it’s something we will be tracking!

