Local deputies arrest six in prostitution sting

(Top row left to right) Shaquille White, Michael Jordan and Daniel Harris. (Bottom row left to right) Hans Bailey, Robert Babcock and Cory Cannon.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County deputies arrested six Central Texas men Thursday in a six-hour “John Suppression Sting” in the Temple area.

Four of them were on their lunch hour, sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release Friday.

Deputies arrested Shaquille White, 27, Robert Babcock, 45, Hans Bailey, 45, Cory Cannon, 42, Daniel Harris, 32 and Michael Jordan, 48, during the sting conducted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, Department Criminal Investigations Division and Criminal Interdiction deputies.

All were charged with prostitution.

None of the six appeared on the county’s online jail roster Friday.

