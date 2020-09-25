Local deputies arrest six in prostitution sting

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County deputies arrested six Central Texas men Thursday in a six-hour “John Suppression Sting” in the Temple area.

Four of them were on their lunch hour, sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release Friday.

Deputies arrested Shaquille White, 27, Robert Babcock, 45, Hans Bailey, 45, Cory Cannon, 42, Daniel Harris, 32 and Michael Jordan, 48, during the sting conducted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, Department Criminal Investigations Division and Criminal Interdiction deputies.

All were charged with prostitution.

None of the six appeared on the county’s online jail roster Friday.

