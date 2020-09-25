Advertisement

Man charged after area hotel room trashed, guest threatened

Simon Rader, 23, of Bryan was in the Brazos County Jail Friday charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threat and criminal trespass.
Simon Rader, 23, of Bryan was in the Brazos County Jail Friday charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threat and criminal trespass.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) – Simon Rader, 23, of Bryan was in the Brazos County Jail Friday charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threat and criminal trespass after a hotel room was destroyed and a hotel guest was threatened.

His bonds total $26,000, according to online records.

Rader was arrested at around 2 a.m. Friday at a hotel on Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Police told KBTX in Bryan the arrest came after a man threatened a hotel guest in an elevator and then barricaded himself in a sixth floor room.

Officers tried to talk to the man through the door as he yelled and trashed the room, police say.

They breached the door after the man threw an end table out of the window.

Damage to the room was estimated at $20,000.

