More than a thousand students set head back to campus in one local district next week

Remote learners decide to return to classrooms
More than 1,000 students who started the new school year learning remotely will return to classrooms next week in one area district.

By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Monday 1,053 students will head back to Midway ISD campuses after families were given the option to change from remote to in-person instruction at the end of the first grading period of the new school year.

Only 85 students are switching from in-person to virtual learning.

“We aren’t surprised by that number,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Aaron Pena said.

“We had been informally polling people so when we sent the survey out for parents to decide this didn’t come as a shock,” he said.

Officials believe the transition from online to in-person should be a smooth one because of the steps they’ve taken.

“The curriculum has been the same, the pacing is the same, many of the assignments have been the same,” says Pena.

“We are ready for students to be back,” he says.

Some parents like Lisa Qourzal, who kept her children home during the first grading period, are making the change because COVID-19 numbers in the district have been low.

“We were mainly watching for a few things such as outbreaks in the school or the district,” says Qourzal.

"Of course we know there is still risks but the district has proved they can manage it," she says.

