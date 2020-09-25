Resources: Hunting and Fishing in Texas

Advertisement

Archers across the area getting ready for archery hunting next week
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s National Hunting and Fishing day! So in honor of that heres some things maybe you didn’t know about hunting and Fishing In Texas as well as some resources from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

#1. NFH Day was recognized in 1971 to show appreciation to hunters and anglers for their leadership in wildlife and conservation!

#2. Did you know that 97.7% of hunters in Texas share or donate the meat from their trip?!

#3. Hunting and fishing license fees pay for on-the-ground conservation efforts aimed at creating and protecting habitat for native wildlife!

Hunters and fishers in Texas are encouraged to share stories on the Texas Parks and Wildlife social media page for a chance to win a $50 Cabela’s gift card.

Click here for information about licenses.

Click here for classes offered by the TPWD

