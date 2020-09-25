Police: Local man found dead after report of suicide was murdered

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating a murder Friday after officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide found a Waco man dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

Police did not immediately identify the 21-year-old victim, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found the man after responding to a 911 call at around 7:40 a.m. Friday at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle adjacent to Oakwood Cemetery.

The investigator “believes that this was by no means a random act of violence and that this house was specifically targeted by the suspect,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to an earlier shooting at the home on Aug. 25, he said.

“During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house,” he said.

No further details were released.

