Advertisement

Police: Local man found dead after report of suicide was murdered

Police did not immediately identify the 21-year-old victim, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police did not immediately identify the 21-year-old victim, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.(WDBJ)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating a murder Friday after officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide found a Waco man dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

Police did not immediately identify the 21-year-old victim, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found the man after responding to a 911 call at around 7:40 a.m. Friday at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle adjacent to Oakwood Cemetery.

The investigator “believes that this was by no means a random act of violence and that this house was specifically targeted by the suspect,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to an earlier shooting at the home on Aug. 25, he said.

“During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house,” he said.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims six more lives in Central Texas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more local residents.

News

Central Texas prison inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 55-year-old Central Texas prison inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

State

Resources: Hunting and Fishing in Texas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Katy Mendez
It’s National Hunting and Fishing day! So in honor of that heres some things maybe you didn’t know about hunting and Fishing In Texas as well as some resources from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Tell Me Something Good

Diehard BU fan opts for cardboard proxy as Bears open season against Kansas

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A die-hard Baylor fan who says she's only missed a handful of games since 1958 will be in the stands when the Bears take on Kansas Saturday, but in the form of a cardboard cutout.

News

Local woman is licensed to find the bugs in your home, and wayward spouses, too

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Central Texas woman is licensed to find the pests in your home and also to track down spouses who’ve strayed.

Latest News

State

Texas man charged in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas man and a second man from South Carolina have been charged in connection with a plot to attack the White House and Trump tower.

News

Local deputies arrest six in prostitution sting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Local deputies arrested six Central Texas men in a six-hour prostitution sting.

News

Man charged after area hotel room trashed, guest threatened

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 23-year-old man was arrested early Friday after an area hotel room was trashed and a guest was threatened.

News

Women raising money for pro-police billboards in one Central Texas county

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
In wake of recent rioting and anti-police movements, a local campaign supporting law enforcement is picking up steam.

News

One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
One of two men sentenced to death for the brutal murders of a pastor and his wife in 1999 in Central Texas was executed Thursday evening at a federal penitentiary in Indiana.