Advertisement

Stocks post solid gains as technology shares lead rally

U.S. stocks closed with solid gains, the latest shift in a recent stretch of turbulence for the market. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
U.S. stocks closed with solid gains, the latest shift in a recent stretch of turbulence for the market. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks closed with solid gains, the latest shift in a recent stretch of turbulence for the market.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% on Friday, led by technology and health care stocks. Apple gained 3.8% and Microsoft added 2.3%.

Still, the S&P 500 finished with a weekly loss of 0.6%, capping the benchmark index’s first four-week losing streak in more than a year.

Trading has been erratic in September, with stocks setting new highs to start the month and then falling sharply as investors worried that values for some of the technology giants had risen too high.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

US stocks end higher as market volatility continues

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. stocks are closing slightly higher Thursday, as volatility continues to be the dominant force in Wall Street’s tumultuous September.

Business

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

Business

Sales of new homes surged 4.8% in August

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Sales of new homes rose by a very strong 4.8% in August to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.01 million units.

Business

Mnuchin and Powell back jobless aid, small business loans

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Pressed to state what the top priorities should be, Powell said it would be to provide more support through the popular Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, and to boost unemployment benefits.

Latest News

Business

Airlines and unions plead for more federal help

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
|
By Jillian Angeline
The airline industry is begging Congress for more help. Time is running out to keep thousands of workers on the job.

National

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.

Business

Stocks close sharply lower as tech sector takes another hit

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower as losses for technology companies dragged down the major indexes.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announces $320.6 million for rail safety, infrastructure

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
The Department of Transportation is announcing $320 million to upgrade 50 rail projects in 29 states.

Business

Best Buy hiring thousands for this holiday season: starting pay at $15 an hour

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By Katy Mendez
Holiday hiring is underway at Best Buy.

National

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s, reveals new name for rice brand

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT
Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.