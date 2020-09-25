Advertisement

Teenager shot to death early Friday at home in local neighborhood

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death early Friday in a home in a local neighborhood.
Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death early Friday in a home in a local neighborhood.(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death early Friday in a home in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive in Killeen.

Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres, 18, died at the scene of the shooting.

Officers responded at around 1:40 a.m. to a report of the shooting and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.

Rocha-Torres was in a room “with known acquaintances when family members heard a loud noise,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release.

“When they checked on the victim, he was suffering from a gunshot wound and the subjects had fled through the window,” she said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday 9-25-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 9-21-2020.

News

Good News Friday 9-25-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Celebrating good news from the week of 9-21-2020.

News

Crews investigating early morning fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fire Crews in Waco responded to an early morning structure fire Friday.

News

Women raising money for pro-police billboards in McLennan County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
In wake of recent rioting and anti-police movements, a local campaign supporting law enforcement is picking up steam.

Latest News

News

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 13 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

News

Man wanted in deadly Central Texas shooting arrested

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man wanted in a shooting that left a Central Texas woman dead was in custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Central Texas woman accused of stealing more than $15,000 from Little League group

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
A Central Texas woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Little League group is free on bond after she was charged with two counts of felony theft.

Health

Area nursing homes, long term care facilities reopen to visitors

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall and Drake Lawson
The months-long prohibition of visitors at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Central Texas and around the state was lifted Thursday.

News

Restaurant Report Card: 9.24.20

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six