Teenager shot to death early Friday at home in local neighborhood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death early Friday in a home in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive in Killeen.

Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres, 18, died at the scene of the shooting.

Officers responded at around 1:40 a.m. to a report of the shooting and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.

Rocha-Torres was in a room “with known acquaintances when family members heard a loud noise,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release.

“When they checked on the victim, he was suffering from a gunshot wound and the subjects had fled through the window,” she said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

