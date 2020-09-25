Advertisement

‘The Texas Bucket List' features Mill-King Market and Creamery

cow at Mill-King market
cow at Mill-King market(Texas Bucket List)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor’s Mill-King Market and Creamery will have its moment in the spotlight this weekend on the Emmy Award winning TV series “The Texas Bucket List.”

The owner of the nearly 70-year-old Miller family dairy has 50 cows on around 700 acres.

The journey for the Mill-King Market and Creamery has included a fair share of challenges, but from the hard times came the creamery side of the business.

“The Texas Bucket List” will also feature thhe Eden Café in Magnolia and the Palo Alto Battlefield in Brownsville.

The episode airs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on KWTX.

It re-airs at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on the Central Texas CW12, channel 46 over the air and on Dish and DirecTV; 1212 on Spectrum; 12 and 812 on Grande.

FIND A STATION

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Women raising money for pro-police billboards in one Central Texas county

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
In wake of recent rioting and anti-police movements, a local campaign supporting law enforcement is picking up steam.

News

One of 2 local men convicted of brutal murder of pastor, wife executed

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One of two men sentenced to death for the brutal murders of a pastor and his wife in 1999 in Central Texas was executed Thursday evening at a federal penitentiary in Indiana.

News

Teenager shot to death early Friday at home in local neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death early Friday in a home in a local neighborhood.

News

Good News Friday 9-25-2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 9-21-2020.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday 9-25-2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Celebrating good news from the week of 9-21-2020.

News

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

News

Man wanted in deadly Central Texas shooting arrested

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man wanted in a shooting that left a Central Texas woman dead was in custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Central Texas woman accused of stealing more than $15,000 from Little League group

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
A Central Texas woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Little League group is free on bond after she was charged with two counts of felony theft.

Health

Area nursing homes, long term care facilities reopen to visitors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall and Drake Lawson
The months-long prohibition of visitors at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Central Texas and around the state was lifted Thursday.