‘The Texas Bucket List' features Mill-King Market and Creamery

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor’s Mill-King Market and Creamery will have its moment in the spotlight this weekend on the Emmy Award winning TV series “The Texas Bucket List.”

The owner of the nearly 70-year-old Miller family dairy has 50 cows on around 700 acres.

The journey for the Mill-King Market and Creamery has included a fair share of challenges, but from the hard times came the creamery side of the business.

“The Texas Bucket List” will also feature thhe Eden Café in Magnolia and the Palo Alto Battlefield in Brownsville.

The episode airs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on KWTX.

It re-airs at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on the Central Texas CW12, channel 46 over the air and on Dish and DirecTV; 1212 on Spectrum; 12 and 812 on Grande.

