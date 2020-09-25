Advertisement

Turning A Bit Warm Before A Fall Front Blasts Through Monday

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The overcast skies that plagued Central Texas all week long have FINALLY broken and that means temperatures will be warming up today and through the upcoming weekend. But, not so fast! Before temperatures get too hot for too long, a fall cold front is set to move through the area and brings us below normal temperatures for much of next week. Despite the lack of clouds today, we’re still anticipating some patchy fog Friday morning which likely only lasts until around 10 AM. With ample sunshine, high temperatures today will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s! Beautiful weather will be around for tonight’s football games with kick off temperatures in the low 80s. Those temperatures will drop into the 70s by the end of tonight’s games. By Saturday morning, we’ll fall into the low-to-mid 60s. Ample sunshine is expected Saturday as highs warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. We’ll be back in the upper 80s and low 90s with a few clouds and breezy south winds that may gust to near 25 MPH.

The gusty winds on Sunday are in advance of a cold front that’ll arrive Monday morning. The specific timing has yet to be determined but with the front arriving around or even before sunrise, Monday’s high temperatures in the upper 70s may occur before sunrise. A few isolated showers are possible from the front as it moves through but rain chances are only near 20% and most may stay dry. North winds may gust to near 30 MPH behind the front in the morning and afternoon. Once the front arrives, temperatures will fall from the 70s into the 60s and may only rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the day. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 70s and low 80s through much of next week, but temperatures may actually drop once again late next week as another cold front potentially moves through. The jury’s still out on the late-week front as to when (or if) it arrives and exactly how much cooler air will push through.

