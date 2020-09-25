Advertisement

Unexpected death of local reporter stuns colleagues, sources

Kristin Hoppa had covered breaking news, public safety stories and crime-related issues since she was hired in 2016.
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The death of Waco Tribune-Herald public safety reporter Kristin Hoppa, 34, stunned colleagues and officials at the area law enforcement agencies she covered.

She died after a diabetic episode Wednesday while visiting her husband’s parent’s home in Indiana.

Hewitt police praised Hoppa as “an excellent reporter and a friend to many of us in the world of public safety.”

Krisitn was an excellent reporter and a friend to many of us in the world of public safety. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.

Posted by The Hewitt Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

“She will be missed,” Woodway police said in a post.

Our condolences to Kristin's friends and family. She would check with us daily on public safety news for the week and always pushed to get the truth and full story. She will be missed. -Chief

Posted by Woodway Public Safety Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

“This was extremely devastating news for all of us today,” West police said in a post.

This was extremely devastating news for all of us today. I was just interviewed by her last week for a story and...

Posted by City of West Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Before coming to Waco she worked in Northwest Missouri, where she also covered crime-related issues.

She was a University of Kansas graduate.

