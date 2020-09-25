Unexpected death of local reporter stuns colleagues, sources

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The death of Waco Tribune-Herald public safety reporter Kristin Hoppa, 34, stunned colleagues and officials at the area law enforcement agencies she covered.

Hoppa had covered breaking news, public safety stories and crime-related issues since she was hired in 2016.

She died after a diabetic episode Wednesday while visiting her husband’s parent’s home in Indiana.

Hewitt police praised Hoppa as “an excellent reporter and a friend to many of us in the world of public safety.”

“She will be missed,” Woodway police said in a post.

“This was extremely devastating news for all of us today,” West police said in a post.

Before coming to Waco she worked in Northwest Missouri, where she also covered crime-related issues.

She was a University of Kansas graduate.

