Unexpected death of local reporter stuns colleagues, sources
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The death of Waco Tribune-Herald public safety reporter Kristin Hoppa, 34, stunned colleagues and officials at the area law enforcement agencies she covered.
Hoppa had covered breaking news, public safety stories and crime-related issues since she was hired in 2016.
She died after a diabetic episode Wednesday while visiting her husband’s parent’s home in Indiana.
Hewitt police praised Hoppa as “an excellent reporter and a friend to many of us in the world of public safety.”
“She will be missed,” Woodway police said in a post.
“This was extremely devastating news for all of us today,” West police said in a post.
Before coming to Waco she worked in Northwest Missouri, where she also covered crime-related issues.
She was a University of Kansas graduate.
