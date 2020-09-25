US stocks end higher as market volatility continues

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are closing slightly higher Thursday, as volatility continues to be the dominant force in Wall Street’s tumultuous September.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher after having been close to a correction earlier.

The day’s headline report showed that 870,000 workers filed for unemployment claims last week, a worse number than economists expected.

Investors also weighed a report on home sales that was much stronger than economists expected.

Technology stocks ended up as the biggest gainers, and only health care sector stocks fell.

The market’s momentum has shifted with lightning speed recently, often changing direction by the hour.

