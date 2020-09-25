Women raising money for pro-law enforcement billboards in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In wake of the rioting and anti-police movements happening across our country in response to recent police shootings, a local campaign is picking up steam to support police.

“It’s sad to think about where we have gotten, what we have done to our police and our law enforcement across the country, and we just don’t want that to happen in McLennan County," said Millie Woods.

Woods, a retired school principal, along with Jane Britt, an elementary school teacher in Waco, say they’re tired of the trashing of police.

As a result, the women from Woodway are planning to display ‘signs’ of support no one who comes through McLennan County can miss.

“They’re out there just trying to keep the peace, they are peace officers, that’s what they do, they want to keep us safe," said Britt. “We just want to say ‘thank you’ for everything they do, we want to just honor them.”

Britt and Woods are trying to raise money for two billboards along Interstate-35 to show support McLennan County law enforcement officers: one in Lacy Lakeview near E. Craven Ave. to get travelers coming south, and another near Surrey Ridge Ln. in Robinson to hit northbound drivers.

“And the billboard will say 'you have just entered McLennan County where citizenry strongly supports law enforcement," said Woods.

The idea is for every officer in the county to see the signs and know they’re appreciated.

“It’s gotta be tough to get up and put that uniform on every single day and walk out that door not knowing what they’re going to expect because the world has changed so drastically and turned into something that doesn’t look like America anymore," said Britt.

Woods says, they also want all of the more than 1,000 to know, they will not allow them to be defunded.

“We’re going to make certain of it," said Woods. “We will scream and holler at city hall if it comes to that.”

They started a GoFundMe page to raise the $25,000 needed to have the billboards up through the end of the year.

“People want to support law enforcement, they just don’t know how. so we’re giving them an opportunity to show their appreciation," said Woods.

“We have their back," she said. "We’re going to support them 100 percent.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.