Council Bluffs 2-year-old hit by car dies

A two-year-old girl has died after sustaining injuries from a car pulling into a driveway in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 26.
A two-year-old girl has died after sustaining injuries from a car pulling into a driveway in Council Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 26.(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A two-year-old girl hit by a vehicle pulling into a driveway on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 p.m. to the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue for a reported injury accident.

Upon arrival, members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department were treating the 2-year-old who had sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine and pronounced deceased.

“Preliminary investigation indicates she was hit by a vehicle pulling into the driveway,” police stated. “At the time of this press release officers are still on the scene, however, the roadway is open to motorists.”

