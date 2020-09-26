Advertisement

Local Democrats, Republicans wage billboard battle, and it’s getting noticed

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A pair of billboards on Milam Street in Mexia is garnering lots of attention.

The Limestone County Democratic Party rented the top space on the two-level billboard fixture on Sept. 1 to display the message “End this Nightmare, Vote Democratic.”

“We were kind of surprised by it, I mean this is a very Republican county,” said Lance Phillips, chairman of the Limestone County Republican Party.

How Republican?

In 2016 Donald Trump carried the county with almost 75 percent of the vote against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

When the Democrats rented the top space, the lower space was vacant.

But not for long.

A few weeks later Republicans collected funds and rented it.

And on it they posted a message of their own: “Just kidding. Vote Trump 2020.”

The bottom space was vacant when Democrats rented space for their billboard. But not for long. Republicans leased it and put up one of their own.
The bottom space was vacant when Democrats rented space for their billboard. But not for long. Republicans leased it and put up one of their own.(Courtesy photo)

The billboard has caught the eyes not only of passing motorists, but also the White House.

County Republicans received a congratulatory message from Laura Trump, the president’s campaign adviser and daughter-in-law, Phillips said.

“It’s really taken off online and gone viral on the different websites and things,” Phillips said.

“I don’t think that was our intention but it’s definitely caught a lot of attention,” he said.

Maurice Washington, chairman of the Limestone County Democratic Party, said although some other Democrats have been upset by the Republicans' billboard, he is not.

“I’m not upset about them putting a sign under our sign because it brings more attention to our sign,” Washington said.

He said he is confident that those responsible for the Trump billboard represent only a fringe portion of the Republican Party.

“If the fringe group has taken control of the county Republican Party then I feel sad for my neighbors,” Washington said.

“I know Republicans who have seen this and they’re embarrassed by it.”

Washington said the Democrats initially put up their billboard because some of their smaller signs had been removed.

So have some Trump campaign signs, he said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ken Starr on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy

Updated: 44 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Noon

News

Local deputies arrest six in prostitution sting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Local deputies arrested six Central Texas men in a six-hour prostitution sting.

News

Police: Local man found dead after report of suicide was murdered

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police were investigating a murder Friday after officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide found a local man dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

News

Teenager shot to death early Friday at home in local neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death early Friday in a home in a local neighborhood.

Latest News

News

Battle of the billboards in Central Texas town

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

More than a thousand students set head back to campus in one local district next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
More than 1,000 students who started the new school year learning remotely will return to classrooms next week in one area district.

Health

Eight more deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in Central Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Eight more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Friday in Central Texas as the total number of cases confirmed in the state rose to nearly 730,000 and nationally to more than 7 million.

News

Baylor superfan cardboard cutout

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Unexpected death of local reporter stuns colleagues, sources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
The unexpected death of a local reporter stunned colleagues and officials at the law enforcement agencies she covered.

News

Area UPS driver, truck struck by shotgun blast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A Central Texas UPS driver and delivery truck were hit by a shotgun blast Friday afternoon fired by a resident who angry because the truck was “kicking up too much dust.”