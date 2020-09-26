Local Democrats, Republicans wage billboard battle, and it’s getting noticed

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A pair of billboards on Milam Street in Mexia is garnering lots of attention.

The Limestone County Democratic Party rented the top space on the two-level billboard fixture on Sept. 1 to display the message “End this Nightmare, Vote Democratic.”

“We were kind of surprised by it, I mean this is a very Republican county,” said Lance Phillips, chairman of the Limestone County Republican Party.

How Republican?

In 2016 Donald Trump carried the county with almost 75 percent of the vote against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

When the Democrats rented the top space, the lower space was vacant.

But not for long.

A few weeks later Republicans collected funds and rented it.

And on it they posted a message of their own: “Just kidding. Vote Trump 2020.”

The billboard has caught the eyes not only of passing motorists, but also the White House.

County Republicans received a congratulatory message from Laura Trump, the president’s campaign adviser and daughter-in-law, Phillips said.

“It’s really taken off online and gone viral on the different websites and things,” Phillips said.

“I don’t think that was our intention but it’s definitely caught a lot of attention,” he said.

Maurice Washington, chairman of the Limestone County Democratic Party, said although some other Democrats have been upset by the Republicans' billboard, he is not.

“I’m not upset about them putting a sign under our sign because it brings more attention to our sign,” Washington said.

He said he is confident that those responsible for the Trump billboard represent only a fringe portion of the Republican Party.

“If the fringe group has taken control of the county Republican Party then I feel sad for my neighbors,” Washington said.

“I know Republicans who have seen this and they’re embarrassed by it.”

Washington said the Democrats initially put up their billboard because some of their smaller signs had been removed.

So have some Trump campaign signs, he said.

