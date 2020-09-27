A Wind Advisory Goes Into Effect Tonight as The Front Moves In

It’ll be warm and breezy going through the evening with temperatures slowly dipping to the low 80s after sunset. A Wind Advisory goes into effect from 12am-7am while the cold front is passing through. Wind Gusts will be as high as 40mph, so be careful on the morning commute and be mindful of high-profile vehicles. Temperatures dip to the low 60s to start the day, with highs getting into the mid 70s during the afternoon. It’ll still be a little windy in the afternoon, but winds start to die down Monday night.

After that, highs will gradually warm back up as winds shift out of the south again. We’ll hit the mid 80s for the middle of the week, before another small cold front moves through Thursday evening to bring highs back down into the low 80s to end the week. However, south winds during the weekend will warm us back into the mid 80s again, so get ready for a roller coaster of highs this week!

